Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 17 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
3. “The Bitterroots” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
4. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
5. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
7. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
8. “Contraband” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
10. “Blood Truth” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. “Ball of Collusion” by Andrew C. McCarthy (Encounter Books)
6. “Trick Mirror” by Jia Tolentino (Random House)
7. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
10. “Tiny but Mighty” by Hannah Shaw (Plume)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
2. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
4. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
5. “Talk,” Khalid
6. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
8. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
9. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. “If I Can’t Have You,” Shawn Mendes
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
3. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
4. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
5. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
6. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
8. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
9. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Justin Moore
10. “Raised On Country,” Chris Young
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
3. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
4. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
5. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6. “Lover,” Taylor Swift
7. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
8. “Slide Away,” Miley Cyrus
9. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
10. “Teeth,” 5 Seconds of Summer
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 15 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
2. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes
3. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
4. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
5. “Money in the Grave,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
6. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
7. “Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande with Social House
8. “Hot Girl Summer,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign
9. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
10. “Sunflower,” Post Malone
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 5 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” Warner
2. “The Curse of La Llorona,” Warner
3. “Long Shot,” Lionsgate
4. “The Intruder” (2019), Sony
5. “Shazam!,” Warner
6. “Alita: Battle Angel,” Fox
7. “UglyDolls,” Universal
8. “Hellboy” (2019), Lionsgate
9. “Breakthrough” (2019), Fox
10. “Pet Sematary” (2019), Paramount