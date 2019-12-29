Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
5. “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” Lil Uzi Vert
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
7. “Memories,” Maroon 5
8. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
9. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
10. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan & Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “Ridin’ Roads,” Dustin Lynch
6. “What if I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
7. “Heartache Medication,” Jon Pardi
8. “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
9. “Nobody But You,” Thomas Rhett
10. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to music.apple. com
1. “Must Be,” J Hus
2. “Paper Cuts,” Dave
3. “Turn Me On,” Riton and Oliver Heldens, featuring Vula
4. “Lose Control,” Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys
5. “Nice to Meet Ya,” Niall Horan
6. “This is Real,” Jax Jones and Ella Henderson
7. “Netflix & Chill,” Fredo
8. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
9. “The Last Time,” the Script
10. “Don’t Rush,” Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” Lil Uzi Vert
2. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
3. “Adore You,” Harry Styles
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
6. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
7. “The Box,” Roddy Ricch
8. “Falling,” Trevor Daniel
9. “Bop,” DaBaby
10. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 16 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Rambo: Last Blood,” Lionsgate
2. “Abominable,” Universal
3. “Ad Astra,” Sony
4. “Hustlers,” Universal
5. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” Sony
6. “It: Chapter Two,” Warner
7. “Angel Has Fallen,” Lionsgate
8. “Good Boys,” Universal
9. “Overcomer,” Sony
10. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal
Because of the Christmas holiday, the best-selling books of the week from Publishers Weekly were not available in time for publication.