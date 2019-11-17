Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Blue Moon,” Lee Child, Delacorte
2. “The Guardians,” John Grisham, Doubleday
3. “The Starless Sea,” Erin Morgenstern, Doubleday
4. “The Night Fire,” Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
5. “The Institute,” Stephen King, Scribner
6. “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry,” Mary Higgins Clark, Simon & Schuster
7. “Noel Street,” Richard Paul Evans, Gallery
8. “The Dutch House,” Ann Patchett, Harper
9. “The 19th Christmas,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, Little, Brown
10. “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek,” Rhett James McLaughlin and Link Neal, Crown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Triggered,” Donald Trump Jr., Center Street
2. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers,” Brian Kilmeade, Sentinel
3. “Finding Chika,” Mitch Albom, Harper
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier,” Ree Drummond, Morrow
5. “Acid for the Children,” Flea, Grand Central
6. “Talking to Strangers,” Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
7. “Me,” Elton John, Holt
8. “Grit & Grace,” Tim McGraw, Harper Wave
9. “The Book of Gutsy Women,” Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Simon & Schuster
10. “Blowout,” Rachel Maddow, Crown
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
5. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
6. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
7. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
9. “Memories,” Maroon 5
10. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
6. “Every Little Thing,” Russell Dickerson
7. “What Happens In A Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
8. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
9. “Good Vibes,” Chris Janson
10. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Lover” (Remix), Taylor Swift featuring Shawn Mendes
2. “Memories,” Maroon 5
3. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
6. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
7. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
8. “Like It’s Christmas,” Jonas Brothers
9. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
10. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Lose You To Love Me,” Selena Gomez
4. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
5. “Roxanne,” Arizona Zervas
6. “Follow God,” Kanye West
7. “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
8. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
9. “Hot Girl Bummer,” blackbear
10. “223’s,” YNW Melly featuring 9lokknine
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal
2. “The Lion King” (2019), Disney
3. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Lionsgate
4. “The Kitchen” (2019), Warner
5. “Toy Story 4,” Disney
6. “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” Fox
7. “Running With the Devil,” Redbox Entertainment
8. “Aladdin” (2019), Disney
9. “Stuber,” Fox
10. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Sony