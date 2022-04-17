Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending April 9 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)
4. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
6. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
7. “Lover Arisen” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)
8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
9. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (Putnam)
10.“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)
5. “Recessional” by David Mamet (Broadside)
6. “Nowhere for Very Long” by Brianna Madia (HarperOne)
7. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain (Crown)
8. “Forever Boy” by Kate Swenson (Park Row)
9. “Glucose Revolution” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon & Schuster)
10.“Life Makeover” by Dominique Sachse (Thomas Nelson)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “My Evil Mother” by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)
2. “He Who Fights with Monsters 5” by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)
3. “Beauty and the Baller” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Sebastian York and Savannah Peachwood (Brilliance Audio)
4. “The Wrong One” by Dervla McTiernan, performed by Neil Hellegers and Michael Crouch (Audible Originals)
5. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
7. “Seatmate” by Cara Bastone, performed by Amanda Ronconi, Zachary Webber, Josh Hurley, Carol Monda, Corey Allen, Allyson Johnson, Eric Yves Garcia, Tanya Eby and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)
8. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton, narrated by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, James Fouhey, Kevin T. Collins, Peter Ganim, Luis Moreno, Soneela Nankani, Ronald Peet, Robert Petkoff, Ella Turenne and Emily Woo Zeller (Little, Brown & Company)
9. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
3. “Idiots” by Laura Clery, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---k” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
6. “Unf--k Your Brain “by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)
7. “Will” by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)
8. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
9. “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “Meditations by Marcus Aurelius,” George Long (translator) and Duncan Steen (translator), narrated by Duncan Steen (Naxos AudioBooks)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Big Energy,” Latto
4. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
5. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons X JID
6. “Super Gremlin,” Kodak Black
7. “Ghost,” Justin Bieber
8. “Woman,” Doja Cat
9. “abcdefu,” Gayle
10. “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
2. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
3. “Flowers,” Lauren Spencer-Smith
4. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
5. “AA,” Walker Hayes
6. “What a Wonderful World,” Louis Armstrong
7. “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello
8. “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix), Elton John and Dua Lipa
9. “Hell Yeah,” Little Big Town
10. “Big Energy” (Remix), Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending April 7 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
3. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
4. “Enemy,” Imagine Dragons with JID
5. Envolver,” Anitta
6. “Cold Heart,” Elton John , Dua Lipa, PNAU
7. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
8. “abcdefu,” Gayle
9. “Plan A,” Paulo Londra
10. “MamIII,” Becky G, Karol G
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 4 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Sing 2,” Universal
2. “Scream” (2022), Paramount
3. “Marry Me” (2022), Universal
4. “Last Looks,” RLJ Entertainment
5. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Sony
6. “The Matrix Resurrections,” Warner
7. “The Requin,” Lionsgate
8. “House of Gucci,” Universal
9. “King Richard,” Warner
10. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony