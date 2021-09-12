Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 4 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)
3. “Berserk, Vol. 8” by Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)
4. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
5. “The Noise” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker (Little, Brown)
6. “Complications” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook” by Caroline Hall, Jody Revenson and Kim Laidlaw (Insight)
3. “The Afghanistan Papers” by Craig Whitlock (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Long Slide” by Tucker Carlson (Threshold)
5. “Ending Plague” by Francis W. Ruscetti et al. (Skyhorse)
6. “The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosenstrach (Clarkson Potter)
7. “Work Better Together” by Jen Fisher (McGraw-Hill Education)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “What Happened to You?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
10. “Think Again” by Adam Grant (Viking)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Butter,” BTS
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
3. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
4. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
5. “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Hurricane,” Kanye West
7. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
8. “Levitating,” Dua Lipa
9. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
10. “Jail,” Kanye West
COUNTRY
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “Waves,” Luke Bryan
3. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
4. “Things A Man Oughta Know,” Lainey Wilson
5. “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
6. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
7. “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
8. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
9. “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
10. “Glad You Exist,” Dan and Shay
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
3. “Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
4. “23,” Sam Hunt
5. “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
6. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
7. “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake
8. “Cold Heart,” Elton John and Dua Lipa
9. “Mr. Red White and Blue,” Coffey Anderson
10. Beggin’,” Maneskin
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 2 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Hurricane,” Kanye West
2. “Stay,” The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber
3. “Jail,” Kanye West
4. “Off The Grid,” Kanye West
5. “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
6. “Moon,” Kanye West
7. “Praise God,” Kanye West
8. “Family Ties,” Baby Keem with Kendrick Lamar
9. “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo
10. “Need To Know,” Doja Cat
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 30 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” Lionsgate
2. “Peter Rabbit 2,” Sony
3. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” Warner
4. “A Quiet Place Part II,” Paramount
5. “Spirit Untamed,” Universal
6. “Wrath of Man,” Warner
7. “12 Mighty Orphans,” Sony
8. “The Misfits,” Paramount
9. “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Warner
10. “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman,” Redbox Entertainment