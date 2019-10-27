Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 19 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
2. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro
3. “The Institute” by Stephen King
4. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
6. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood
7. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
8. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo
9. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford
10. “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Me” by Elton John
2. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kolb
3. “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow
4. “Trailblazer” Marc Benioff
5. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow
6. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe
7. “Dear Girls” by Ali Wong
8. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell
9. “the Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek
10. “Home Work” by Julie Andrews
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
7. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
8. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
9. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
10. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD and YoungBoy Never Broke Again
COUNTRY
1. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
2. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
3. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
4. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
5. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
6. “Good Vibes,” Chris Janson
7. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
8. “Love You Too Late,” Cole Swindell
9. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
10. “Kinfolks,” Sam Hunt
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena Gomez
2. “Memories,” Maroon 5
3. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
4. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay, and Justin Bieber
5. “Circles Post,” Malone
6. “Good As Hell,” Lizzo
7. “The Father, My Son, And the Holy Ghost,” Craig Morgan
8. “The Other Side,” Lauren Alaina
9. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
10. “Old Dominion,” One Man Band
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Oct. 17 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott
2. “Lights Up,” Harry Styles
3. “Circles,” Post Malone
4. “Bandit,” Juice WRLD with YoungBoy Never Broke Again
5. “10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber
6. “223’s,” YNW Melly featuring 9lokknine
7. “Hot Girl Bummer,” blackbear
8. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
9. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
10. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 14 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Toy Story 4”
2. “Stuber”
3. “Crawl”
4. “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
5. “Aladdin” (2019)
6. “Annabelle Comes Home”
7. “3 From Hell”
8. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
9. “Men in Black: International”
10. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”