Books
Best-selling books of the week ending last Sunday according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)
2. "The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)
4. "Tom Clancy: Line of Sight" by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
5. "Shelter in Place" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)
6. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Knopf)
8. "When Life Gives You Lululemons" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
10. "Bring Me Back" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia" by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)
2. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)
3. "Fail Until You Don't: Fight. Grind. Repeat" by Bobby Bones (Dey Street Books)
4. "Little Moments of Love" by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)
5. "Yes We (Still) Can" by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)
6. "Calypso" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
7. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
8. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
9. "Trump's America" by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)
10. "The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia" (deluxe edition) by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com
TOP TEN
1. "Sad!," XXXTENTACION
2. "I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
3. "Nice For What," Drake
4. "Lucid Dreams," Juice WRLD
5. "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
6. "Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
7. "Boo'd Up," Ella Mai
8. "God's Plan," Drake
9. "No Tears Left To Cry," Ariana Grande
10. "The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
COUNTRY
1. "Meant To Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
2. "Tequila," Dan and Shay
3. "Heaven," Kane Brown
4. "Get Along," Kenny Chesney
5. "Up Down," Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line
6. "Simple," Florida Georgia Line
7. "One Number Away," Luke Combs
8. "Mercy," Brett Young
9. "I Lived It," Blake Shelton
10. "You Make It Easy," Jason Aldean
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts for the week ending June 21 according to the Associated Press.
1. "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
2. "I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
3. "Born to Be Yours," Kygo and Imagine Dragons
4. "Psycho," Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
5. "SAD!" XXXTENTACION
6. "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande
7. "Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons
8. "Simple," Florida Georgia Line
9. "Bed," Nicki Minaj featuring Ariana Grande
10. "Nice For What," Drake
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending June 21 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. "SAD!" XXXTENTACION
2. "Lucid Dreams," Juice WRLD
3. "Moonlight," XXXTENTACION
4. "Jocelyn Flores," XXXTENTACION
5. "Better Now," Post Malone
6. "Yes Inded," Lil Baby
7. "I Like It," Cardi B
8. "Nice For What," Drake
9. "Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
10. "All Mine," Kanye West
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of June 18 according to the Associated Press.
1. "Tomb Raider" (2018), Warner
2. "Pacific Rim: Uprising," Universal
3. "I Can Only Imagine," Lionsgate
4. "Sherlock Gnomes," Paramount
5. "Death Wish" (2018), Fox
6. "Game Night," Warner
7. "Unsane," Universal
8. "Strangers: Prey At Night," Universal
9. "Black Panther," Disney
10. "A Wrinkle In Time" (2018), Disney