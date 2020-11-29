Best Sellers

Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
2. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
3. “Positions,” Ariana Grande
4. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
5. “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk
6. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Lemonade,” Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and NAV
9. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
10. “For the Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “More Than My Hometown,” Morgan Wallen
3. “One Of Them Girls,” Lee Brice
4. “One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
5. “Love You Like I Used To,” Russell Dickerson
6. “Pretty Heart,” Parker McCollum
7. “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
8. “Happy Anywhere,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
9. “Better Together,” Luke Combs
10. “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Thursday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Blue & Grey,” BTS
2. “Stay,” BTS
3. “Life Goes On,” BTS
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Body,” Megan Thee Stallion
6. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
7. “Holy,” Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
8. “Monster,” Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
9. “Disease,” BTS
10. “Lil Bit,” Nelly and Florida Georgia Line
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Nov. 19 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Therefore I Am,” Billie Eilish
2. Positions,” Ariana Grande
3. “Dakiti,” Bad Bunny
4. “Lemonade,” Internet Money featuring Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV
5. “Mood,” 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
6. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
7. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
8. “POV,” Ariana Grande
9. “34+35,” Ariana Grande
10. “What you Know Bout Love,” Pop Smoke
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 16 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Unhinged” (2020), Solstice
2. “Mulan” (2020), Disney
3. “The New Mutants,” Fox
4. “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” Warner
5. “Antebellum,” Lionsgate
6. “Chick Fight,” Redbox Entertainment
7. “Relic” (2020), Shout Factory
8. “Death Of Me,” Lionsgate
9. “Friendsgiving,” Lionsgate
10. “An Imperfect Murder,” Redbox Entertainment
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the best-selling books lists were not available this week from Publishers Weekly.