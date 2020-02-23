ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney’s iconic Cinderella Castle is getting a renovation and going gold this year, the company has announced.
The improvements are scheduled to start in the next few weeks and will run into summer as Disney plans to add golden trim and darken the turrets navy blue, according to Magic Kingdom Vice President Jason Kirk, who wrote a Disney blog post this week that showed a rendering.
Disney does not plan to cover the castle or close it during the renovation process.
The castle stands 189 feet tall, visible for about two miles as people enter the Magic Kingdom.
It’s been open since Magic Kingdom first debuted in 1971.
The castle update comes as Disney prepares for the Magic Kingdom’s 50th anniversary in 2021.
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the castle was transformed into a birthday cake, a Pepto Bismol pink color.