The photos on display this week are the eight finalists in this year’s now-completed four-week photo contest.
Judges chose from among the eight winners from each of the four weekly competitions, a total of 32 entries. The photo by the grand prize winner, which includes a cash award of $200, will be published in Monday’s Tribune as the Big Picture.
Online voting begins today for the People’s Choice award, and continues through next Sunday at inland360.com/2019-snapshoot-readers-choice-award. The winner chosen by readers will receive a $100 award, and the winning photo will be published in the Aug. 25 Sunday A.M. section.
Judges reported a record number of entries for each week of this year’s contest. Their advice to all amateur photographers is to start looking toward next summer’s contest and keep on snappin’.