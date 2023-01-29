Brian McArthur carves a pair of bison out of a large block of snow Jan. 17 during the SnowDays Festival in Banff, Alberta, Canada. McArthur and his partner Dawn Detarando, who is just off camera, have been sculpting snow statues since they were children and created multiple snow statues for this year’s festival.
Kansas City, Kan., resident Kyle Graff observes the grand expanse of the Canadian Rockies on Jan. 18 from the summit of Sanson’s Peak in Banff, Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
An avalanche warning sign cautions motorist in both French and English on Jan. 20, as they drive along Kootenay in British Columbia, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Local pup Loki eyes a passing cyclist Jan. 17 in Banff, Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Longtime skier Ryan Kracht rides the life to the near summit of Goat’s Eye Mountain on Jan. 16 at the Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A guide with the Snowy Owl Tours scouts a trail Jan. 19 before taking a group on a dog sled ride across the frozen surface of the Spray Lakes Reservoir near Canmore, Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A pack of sled dogs with Howling Dogs Tours take off with passengers in tow Jan. 19 from a tour staging area near the Spray Lakes Reservoir near Canmore, Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A group of friends enjoy some craft cocktails Jan. 18 at Park Distillery and Restaurant in Banff, Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A chandelier of artificial antlers hangs above a dining table Jan. 18 at the Sky Bistro atop the Banff Gondola in Alberta, Canada.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Three packs of Canadian Marlboro Selects stand adjacent to their American equivalent Jan. 20 at the WorldMark Canmore-Banff Hotel in Alberta, Canada.