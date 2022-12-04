University of Idaho freshman Hartwell Brann studies in the Idaho Student Union Building as classes resume Monday on the Moscow campus. “Just taking it easy, It’s still pretty somber here but I didn’t want to do the online stuff again,” Brann said.
Lewis-Clark State College students are seen through holiday lights as they hold candles at a vigil for the four University of Idaho students that were killed in Moscow on Nov. 13. 2022, at Lewis-Clark State College on Wednesday.
University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis, of Seattle Wash., prays with a cross in her hand outside of the home where four fellow students were murdered on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Tempelis said she frequently ate at Mad Greek in downtown where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked for several years.
University of Idaho students hold each other close Wednesday evening as they mourn the loss of their fellow students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a vigil held in their memory at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
University of Idaho freshman Hartwell Brann studies in the Idaho Student Union Building as classes resume Monday on the Moscow campus. “Just taking it easy, It’s still pretty somber here but I didn’t want to do the online stuff again,” Brann said.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Lewis-Clark State College students are seen through holiday lights as they hold candles at a vigil for the four University of Idaho students that were killed in Moscow on Nov. 13. 2022, at Lewis-Clark State College on Wednesday.
August Frank/Tribune
University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis, of Seattle Wash., prays with a cross in her hand outside of the home where four fellow students were murdered on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Tempelis said she frequently ate at Mad Greek in downtown where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked for several years.
AP
University of Idaho students hold each other close Wednesday evening as they mourn the loss of their fellow students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at a vigil held in their memory at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Exhaust fumes surround an officer patrolling the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered in an off-campus home in Moscow.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Officers fly a drone above the crime scene Friday at the house on King Road in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Zach Wilkinson/Daily News
Flowers, stuffed animals and signs sit around a University of Idaho sign in Moscow on Saturday, Nov. 26.