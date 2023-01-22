Much of Lewiston’s Sunset neighborhood was awoken in the early hours of Wednesday to find a flood of water, debris and mud rushing down the hill.

The cause was a rupture in the nearly 100-year-old reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street, which sent 3 million gallons of water flooding storage units, moving past the Idaho National Guard, down the west side of Sunset Park and down to east Main Street.

Tags

Recommended for you