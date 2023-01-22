A man takes a photo of the water reservoir that burst off of Southway Avenue and 29th Street Wednesday in Lewiston. The nearly 100-year-old reservoir released 3 million gallons of water causing flooding and mudslides.
Metal storage unit doors at 16th Avenue Mini Storage are pictured broken upwards after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
A city workers talks to Ramone Royce, middle, and Audry Royce as they stand on their mud and debris covered property off of Sunset Drive after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
A man working at the scene looks over the cracked pavement along Southway Avenue where a water reservoir burst in the early hours of Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
A stuffed teddy bear sits in the mud after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
City workers walk through a yard that has been covered in mud from the water reservoir burst, off of Sunset Drive Wednesday in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
A bulldozer moves past a large puddle as it works on clean up after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.
Much of Lewiston’s Sunset neighborhood was awoken in the early hours of Wednesday to find a flood of water, debris and mud rushing down the hill.
The cause was a rupture in the nearly 100-year-old reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street, which sent 3 million gallons of water flooding storage units, moving past the Idaho National Guard, down the west side of Sunset Park and down to east Main Street.
The site manager of 16th Ave Mini Storage, across from the reservoir, arrived at the business at 3:30 a.m. after receiving a call from police about a stream of water. She and her husband quickly found themselves jumping back to their truck as a wall of water started to flow.
Farther down the hill, Audrey Royce, who lives along Sunset Drive with her husband, Ramone, and four children, were awoken by what sounded like a thunderstorm. Royce was thankful none of their children was sleeping in the basement, but belongings they stored there, including baby boxes, pictures and Christmas ornaments, were gone.
“All the city workers we encountered have wanted to go above and beyond to help us. It made it easer knowing they want to make it right,” Royce said.