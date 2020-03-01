Thousands of images come across the Associated Press wire service every day. This time of year, several hundred photos are from Major League Baseball spring training in Florida and Arizona.
Some of the most compelling and visually interesting photos that have caught my eye are from Charlie Riedel, a staff photographer with the Associated Press in Kansas City since 2000. Seventeen years before being one of the most sought-after photojournalists with the AP, Riedel worked at his hometown paper in Hays, Kan., a town of about 20,000 people in the north central part of the Jayhawk State.
Today’s page will feature some of Riedel’s work from this year’s spring training in Arizona, and what follows is an emailed Q&A I exchanged with Riedel. (Parts of the interview have been edited for length.) Riedel’s Instagram account is@charlie_riedel_pix.
PC: How does coverage of spring training work for the Associated Press? Are you the only one down there, or are there multiple AP staffers working in Arizona and Florida?
CR: We usually split up spring training between two crews. I am one of three photographers brought in for the first crew. The three of us, plus the two local staff photographers in Phoenix, cover the first three weeks, which include practices, team photo days and finally games. The second three weeks of spring training is handled with the two local photographers plus two staffers (who) come in to help. I am assigned to cover camps in the northwest part of the Phoenix metro, which includes the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres.
How do you get the assignment to cover spring training?
I can’t really say how they choose us for this assignment, but I assume it involves availability, knowledge of the sport and perhaps a person’s track record. It’s not a given that I will do this every year, but I have been doing it for most of the last 15 years.
Describe a day covering a spring training game.
The first half of spring coverage really involves three separate routines. The first week is practice, where I show up at whichever camp I am covering mid-morning and document whatever is going on. This involves players stretching, drills, batting practice, pitchers throwing and getting photos of new players, managers, owners or anything else that may be newsworthy about a team.
The second segment is team photo days, which involves leaving the house around 4:30 a.m. to drive to a camp and set up lights and a backdrop to shoot headshots of all the players and coaches on a team. Once the team comes through around 7 a.m., I get maybe a minute per player to make my photos, and it’s all usually over around 9 a.m.
The rest of the day is spent captioning, toning and cropping the photos. I usually end up putting around 300 photos per team on the wire.
Finally, game play starts. Most games start around 1 p.m., so I try to get to the ballpark a couple hours early. This gives me time to set up my computer and download rosters for captioning.
Before the game, I’ll make features of fans, workers and players and coaches. I’ll look for photos that give a feeling of what it is like at a spring training game. I’ll look for players interacting with fans and also with each other, like old teammates greeting each other before the game. When the game starts, I’ll look for action that tells the story of the game: hits, runs, steals, plays at the plate, diving catches, etc. I’ll also look to make good isolated action photos of as many players as I can to put in our files. This is especially valuable for future stories about certain players.
The biggest difference from a regular season game is there is a greater need to get photos of players in the archive because this is the first time we see them in a season. Also, the later innings are not usually as important in the spring training games because it is often mostly minor league players that often won’t be playing in the majors during the regular season. The starting players often don’t play much longer than five innings.
What kind of gear do you bring with you to a game?
I normally bring three cameras to a game. Often I will shoot with an 800 mm, a 100-400 mm and a 24-70 mm lens. The 800 is very useful to make isolated images of pitchers and batters as well outfielder.
What’s your background? Where did you start as a photojournalist and how did you end up working as a staffer for the AP in Kansas City?
I started at a small newspaper, the Hays Daily News in Hays, Kan., doing community journalism, basically documenting small town America. I did that for 17 years when a staff photographer position at the Associated Press in Kansas City opened up, and I was asked to apply. Within a month, I was in Kansas City. I feel lucky to have the opportunities I have in my career both at a small community newspaper and a large global wire service. Both have provided me satisfying and interesting opportunities, although they are very different from each other.
What from your time in Hays has helped you the most as an AP staffer in Kansas City?
Probably the most valuable thing I learned while working at Hays was the ability to make something out of nothing. Working in a small community where very little news happened, the paper relied on photography to anchor Page 1 every day. We needed compelling local photos to draw the readers in.
This often meant feature cruising and documenting everyday life. Quite often, nothing of great interest would be found, and I’d have to find a picture anyway. This could be as simple as someone mowing a lawn or just walking a dog.
My challenge became to make this mundane subject the most interesting photo of someone mowing or walking that our readers ever saw. Constantly honing that ability to make something out of nothing I believe makes me a stronger photographer today as I still apply that thought process to whatever I shoot, even if the subject is of great news value on its own.
You seem to be a master of shadows and contrast. What makes that so appealing to you?
As for master of shadows, I don’t know, but I have always been drawn to clean, simple and graphic images. That is sometimes done with silhouettes, shadows, use of light and composition. I think people sometimes think those kinds of photos are all I do, because I tend to post those on my Instagram account. In reality, the shadow and silhouette photos are just a small fraction of the photos I produce. That said, they are often the photos that get the greatest response from the public. I personally like to do the graphic, artsy kinds of photos when I can because it helps break up the sameness of a photo report and perhaps draws readers into a story by getting their attention. In the end, it’s just another tool in the box to make photos that stand out from the pack some.
What makes a good baseball feature photo?
For me a good baseball feature photo is not that unlike any feature photo. First, I am looking for something unusual or interesting happening. This could be as simple as a fan with a ball cap sitting alone in a bunch of seats reading a program. But for a photo that simple to work, it needs good light, clean composition and, ideally, a way to make it graphically interesting. Ideally, I get some kind of moment or expression and the photo is complete.
What do you most like about shooting baseball, and what do you like the least?
That’s hard to say. To be honest it took me awhile to even like shooting the sport at all. It’s a sport that requires a bit more thinking and anticipating than some others. Just overcoming the monotony of seemingly endless at-bats and being ready when something eventually happens is sometimes a challenge.
I guess I like the challenge of capturing the little moments of action, and the ability to look around and make photos that capture the feel of the game in between those moments. The worst part is seemingly always getting blocked by umpires, coaches or players when those moments of action do happen.
What kind of advice would you give to photographers wanting to get better at shooting baseball?
Best advice for shooting baseball is patience. Baseball is a slow-paced game except when it’s not. Often very little happens in a game, and then all of the sudden, things happen in three different places. It really takes a bit of knowing the game and anticipating what might happen next to figure out where to point the camera sometimes.
Beyond covering the action though, look for reactions. Look for quiet moments on the field and in the dugouts, or even keep an eye on the fans. I guess, simply try not to make it all look like the same old baseball photos. Move around, experiment with light and motion and anything else you can do to liven up the photo report. Just have fun with it.
In a game’s last few innings are you filing photos or looking for features or more file shots?
In the last few innings, I am mostly filing. If a player (who) is a top prospect comes in the game, I’ll go out and get some filers of him. Also, sometimes I’ll go out and make features of the seventh-inning stretch or end of the game. That just depends on the opportunities available at any given ballpark.
