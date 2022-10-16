Elder Bezzant and Elder Lomu - two mormon missionaries who approached me on the street; pose for a photo. Elder Lomu, or ‘Eli’, he said I could call him, shouted that I had great tattoos. They have been in Clarkston for three weeks.
One of the contestants for Lewis-Clark State College’s Ms. LC competition performs the infamous dance from the film Napoleon Dynamite on Friday, Oct. 7.
Chris Bethell
Elder Bezzant and Elder Lomu - two mormon missionaries who approached me on the street; pose for a photo. Elder Lomu, or ‘Eli’, he said I could call him, shouted that I had great tattoos. They have been in Clarkston for three weeks.
Chris Bethell
One of Nathanael Tucker’s students performs for the locals at the Downtown Artwalk on Friday, Oct. 7.
Chris Bethell
Taniya Smith came out of her house as I was admiring her car. She told me it was a 1956 Ford Fairlane and that she’d got it for a great price.
Chris Bethell
The auctioneers at The Lewiston Livestock Market rattle through a cattle sale at lightning speed on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Chris Bethell
A rider carries an America flag during the opening ceremony of the Lewis-Clark Saddle Club’s Omoksee event on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Chris Bethell
I met Hope Carter on my month-long visit to Clarkston in 2018 at Hogan’s, before her daughter Charlotte’s birth. We caught up as they paddled down Beachview Park in Clarkston on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Photographer Christopher Bethell is visiting the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from his home in London, searching for information about his grandfather, Joseph “Joey” Leo O’Donnell, who died in 1989 and is buried in Clarkston’s Vineland Cemetery.
Bethell is interested in the valley to see what drew his grandfather here, and also is interested in visiting with anyone who might have known his grandfather. He may be contacted at christopherbethell@gmail.com.