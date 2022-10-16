Photographer Christopher Bethell is visiting the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from his home in London, searching for information about his grandfather, Joseph “Joey” Leo O’Donnell, who died in 1989 and is buried in Clarkston’s Vineland Cemetery.

Bethell is interested in the valley to see what drew his grandfather here, and also is interested in visiting with anyone who might have known his grandfather. He may be contacted at christopherbethell@gmail.com.

