A. Francis Wittman, 98, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Francis was born to Frank and Lydia Wittman on the family farm a few miles northwest of Southwick on July 25, 1923.
The family moved to Cavendish in 1932. He graduated from Southwick High School in 1941, served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1946-47 and afterward married Betty Alice Lena Nash on Sept. 15, 1947.
He attended the University of Idaho, studying engineering, then worked for Potlatch Forests, Inc., St. Joseph’s Children Home from 1957-68 and Lewis-Clark State College, where he retired as Director of Maintenance and Operations in 1985.
Francis was an active member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, and was also involved in the American Legion and the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club, where he started building model engines in 1992. He donated a total of 40 model engines to the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum in Pomeroy.
Francis is survived by his daughters Christina Dunn (Ben), of Midvale, Idaho, Dona Wittman of Carrizo Springs and Kathryn Armstrong (Donald) of Lewiston; son Joel Wittman (Nancy) of Culdesac; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betty; children Teresa Bedard and Fancy Holte; one sister and seven brothers.
A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. March 25, with a Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. After the Mass, a graveside service will take place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, Followed by a luncheon at the church.