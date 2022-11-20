Brian McElroy, top, dishes out some hammer punches to Chris Ensley’s side during McElroy’s first professional mixed martial arts fight at the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston on Nov. 5. McElroy defeated Ensley in 1 minutes, 29 seconds by rear naked choke submission in the first round.
Brian McElroy, right, fist pumps student and cross country athlete Anthony Baker on Nov. 3 as students head to their next class at Clarkston High School. McElroy is currently in his sixth year as the head track coach at Clarkston High.
Brian McElroy walks by a photos of previous students that participated in Washington State University’s Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) on Nov. 3 at Clarkston High School.
Brian McElroy converses with Randi Brott, the financial literacy and college access coordinator at the University of Idaho, on Oct. 26 during an after school event at Clarkston High. The event, organized by McElroy, hosted representatives from local colleges, trade schools and military recruiters to provide education and career information for students nearing graduation.
Brian McElroy, left, works the mitts as Team Execution head coach and professional fighter Austin Arnett provides guidance during a training session at Arnett’s gym in Lewiston on Nov. 2. “Fighting is very much a team sport,” Arnett said. “And I consider Brian to be one of the captains of this team.”
Team Execution assistant coach Dave Pearson, right, dabs vaseline on Brian McElroy’s brow Nov. 5, moments before McElroy enters the cage at the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston. Vaseline will protect a fighter’s face by decreasing the friction between the skin and the glove when a blow lands.
Brian McElroy works on his ground game with teammate and fighter Drake Randell on Nov. 1 at Arnett’s Martial Arts America in Lewiston.
Brian McElroy gets his hands wrapped an hour before his first professional fight Nov. 5 at the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston.
Brian McElroy, right, lines a counter with refreshments on Oct. 26 during an after school event providing college and career information for students nearing graduation at Clarkston High.
Brian McElroy, left, receives a professional hand wrap from Team Execution member and coach Phillip Shriver on Nov. 5 in the backstage area of the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston.
A smile spreads across Brian McElroy’s face as he hands his keys to student Kayden Couch on Nov. 3 at Clarkston High, so Couch can transport supplies for an upcoming track meet to McElroy’s car.
The joyful smile, common to McElroy’s demeanor, is replaced with a face of fury as he makes is way to the cage for his first professional fight on Nov. 5 at the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston.
The referee raises the hand of a victorious Brian McElroy after his first round victory over Chris Ensley on Nov. 5 at the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston.
Brian McElroy, a Tacoma native and graduate of Central Washington University in Cheney, has been the head track coach at Clarkston High School for nearly six years.
He also is a guidance counselor at CHS and that school’s site manager for Washington State University’s GEAR UP initiative, a federally funded program that helps high school students prepare for college.
Now McElroy can add the title of professional mixed martial artist to his resume after winning his first pro fight Nov. 5 at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston.
Most people who know McElroy find it hard to believe this compassionate, dedicated, respectful 30-year-old track coach and guidance counselor is a pro fighter but when McElroy enters the cage, the warm and welcoming smile commonly displayed on his face is replaced with the focus and fury of a hardened warrior.
“It is quite confusing to see this unbelievably kind man flip a switch and be a beast in the ring,” Clarkston High Principal Doug LaMunyan said of his track coach. “Students flock to be around him as he treats everybody with such respect, kindness and humor in which you feel better about yourself just being around him.”
McElroy is a part of Team Execution whose head coach is Austin “Golden Boy” Arnett, a Lewiston local and seasoned pro fighter who has competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). McElroy met Arnett through mutual friends a couple of years ago and eventually started to train with Arnett’s Team Execution, quickly becoming a fixture of the Golden Boy’s fight squad.
“I consider Brian to be one of the captains of this team,” Arnett said. “The Bushido code, that honor code of the warrior, he represents that.”