The Lewiston couple will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Jim Kress and Glenda Howerton were married April 6, 1962, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
They have four children: twin sons, Robert and Wade, and daughters, Lynette Walker and Gina Gage. They also have nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Jim and Glenda are both retired, Jim from Camas Prairie Railroad and Glenda from Orchards Pharmacy.
They enjoy taking care of their home, camping, and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities.
Jim’s hobbies are painting, stained glass, chess, tending his yard, working sudoku puzzles and reading.
Glenda enjoys painting, quilting, reading, and attending her church circle and quilting group at Trinity Lutheran Church. She also likes spending time and doing activities with her cousins.
Jim and Glenda will celebrate this occasion by enjoying two trips with their family this summer.