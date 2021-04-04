60th: Cliff and Jeanne Ensley

The rural Kendrick couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Cliff Ensley and Jeanne Kries were Genesee High School sweethearts. Jeanne kept asking a reluctant Cliff onto the dance floor for a “ladies’ choice” dance. To get even, Cliff stole her car.
They were married April 4, 1961, in Genesee.
After high school, Cliff attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for two years. In 1965, they moved to Houston, Texas, where Cliff taught horseshoeing at the Bob Gerkin Horseshoeing School. While there, Cliff was a farrier for the U.S. Olympic Equestrian team’s horses. Cliff also rode bareback bucking horses in amateur rodeos.
After two years, they returned to Genesee, where Cliff worked at the Genesee Union Warehouse, ran cattle and shoed horses. In 1970, Cliff and his dad, Ed, bought the Diamond C Saddle Shop in downtown Lewiston. For a time, there were three generations of Ensleys working in the shop when Cliff’s teenage son, Clay, started his career in leather.
When their children were at home, the family enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Cliff and Clay trapped, hunted with hounds and took pack trips. Jeanne and their daughter, Hope, ran the Cool Water Rabbitry, where they raised show and meat rabbits. They were leader and junior leader of the Valley Hare Raisers in Clarkston.
After the children left home, Cliff and Jeanne became buckskinners, doing historical reenactments. They tanned their own hides and camped in a pre-1840 tepee, and Cliff built their flintlock rifles and pistols, which they shot in competitions. They won “most primitive camp” in 1991 at an Idaho Rendezvous.
Cliff was a member of the Lewiston Gun Club, where he competed, and his team tied for first in the U.S. Civilian Rifle Shoot. Cliff was a member of the Nez Perce County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and served as chief in 1979.
After selling the saddle shop, he and Clay ran cattle in northern Idaho, and Cliff won Latah County Cattle-man of the Year in 2006.
In 2012, Cliff opened the Snake River Saddlery in Lewiston. He has been building saddles for 51 years.
Jeanne has given classes on bread-baking and pies with decorative hand-painted tops. She also works cleaning houses and gardening for the elderly. She is a lifetime member of the Hill and Valley Garden Club in Kendrick.
In addition to their son Clay (Shelley) and daughter, Hope (Lee) Brackett, they lost a son, Seth Lane, to miscarriage. They also have four grandchildren, Cody Clifford, Lydia Marie, Derek James and Tyler Lee; and five great-grandchildren, Annabel Marie, Briar Clifford, Greyson Gregory, LeRoy James and Owen David.
A private celebration is planned in the couple’s honor. Jeanne intends to have one more Ladies’ Choice dance with Cliff.