From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 21, 1960
Joe Kampa pitched a no-hit, no-run baseball game yesterday as the Red Wings defeated the Mounties 9-0 in Lewiston youth Pacific Coast League action at Harris Field. Kampa also hit a triple. He struck out 15 and walked two.
The Padres shut out the Giants 5-0 behind the two-hit pitching of Dennis Conover. Rick Watkins paced the Padres at bat with a single and a double in two trips. Mike Bann drove in two runs with a long double. Steve Nick got the two Giant’s hits, a single and a double.
Bill Harris’ booming bat led the Bisons to an 11-3 victory over the Beavers. Harris hit a home run, a triple and a double. Marvin Frank also hit a triple for the winners. The Ellis brothers, Lee and Barry, hit home runs for the Beavers. Bili Lathen hit a double. Doug Kelly, the winning pitcher, struck out 14.
———
OROFINO — George Corey Lumber Co., of Kooskia, outbid Potlatch Forests Inc., of Lewiston, Monday for 6 million board feet of saw logs in the Swan Creek drainage of the Clearwater National Forest 13 miles east of Kooskia.
The successful bid was $81,430, almost twice the appraised price of $46,170. The two firms submitted 126 bids at the oral auction before PFI dropped out.
This concluded the sales for the 1959-60 fiscal year in the Lochsa District of the forest.