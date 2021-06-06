From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 6, 1961
Two steps were taken yesterday toward construction of a $1-million plus electric power transmission line from Tammany to Priest Rapids and Wanapum dams on the Columbia River — a major new link in the Pacific Northwest power pool.
The B.J. Carney Pole Co., of Orofino, delivered the first of the big poles to near the Lolo substation of Washington Water Power Co. in Tammany, from which the line will run. E.W. Hatch, Lewiston division manager for WWP, said the construction contract is expected to be let shortly.
Garfield County commissioners at Pomeroy granted a franchise to WWP to cross or follow roads with the line. The firm already has such franchises in Nez Perce and Asotin counties.
———
With clothespins holding down their music and the wind blowing locust blossoms into the bass horns, the Idaho National Guard band presented a concert of peppy marches and popular tunes last night at Pioneer Park.
It was like the days of old, an unhurried time when folks strolled through the park to the tempo of enjoyable music on a hot summer night.
Under the direction of Warrant Officer William Rankin, the band, which is touring northern Idaho this week, braved gathering clouds in the west and set up music racks on the east side of the park under trees.