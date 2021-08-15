From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 15, 1961
Lewiston American Legion Baseball Coach Dwight Church expressed confidence in his team yesterday as the squad left for Sheridan, Wyo., and the Region Six tournament tomorrow through Monday.
Lewiston will play the state champion from Hawaii in the first game of the double elimination playoffs. Eight state champions are entered in the tournament.
Church said, “If our pitching and hitting holds up we should do pretty good. Our pitching, particularly, is the key to our success.”
———
James R. Imper, city-county civil defense director since February, announced yesterday he has accepted appointment as operations officer for the State Department of Disaster Relief and Civil Defense. In a letter to Nez Perce County commissioners he said his resignation here is effective Aug. 31, or sooner if a replacement is found before the end of the month.
“It is both a promotion in position and in salary, and for that reason I am accepting the appointment,” Imper told commissioners. Imper, a 41-year-old retired Navy recruiter who finished his military career here, was appointed the joint city-council director Feb. 21.
Imper said he received word Friday from Col. James S. Keel, Boise, state director, of the appointment. His new position will be effective Sept. 1. Commissioners said they hope to have a successor named before the end of the month.