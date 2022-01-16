From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 16, 1962
The Boise engineering firm of Barton Stoddard & Milhollin has been awarded a contract to conduct a survey to locate buildings suitable for use as fallout shelters in the 10 northern Idaho counties.
James H. Shull, Lewiston, county civil defense director, said the contract was effective yesterday and that the firm has until April to complete its study. It will seek structures large enough for community shelters, which will be stocked with supplies by the federal government.
County commissioners of the 10 counties must have warehouse space by Feb. 10 to store equipment for supplying the shelters, Schull said. Each county is to have a central warehouse for that purpose. As shelters provided, the supplies and equipment, including water, emergency rations, first-aid kits and radiation measuring instruments, will be sent to the buildings.
Albert J. Riendeau, of Portland, president of the student body Northern Idaho College of Education, Lewiston, in 1949, has been appointed a special consultant in the Oregon Department of Education, his parents reported yesterday.
Riendeau is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Riendeau. He has been with the Portland school system since 1950 and is currently the director of Benson technical school there.
He will be consultant for a project involving development of operational plans for a national system of centers for research, demonstration and dissemination of information concerning all sources of educational media in public and private elementary and secondary schools as well as institutions of higher learning.