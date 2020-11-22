From theLewiston Tribune
Nov. 22, 1960
Transfer of the Lewiston Morning Tribune’s job shop equipment to its new building at Fifth and C streets started yesterday and should be completed by tonight.
The move will halt commercial printing work for only two days, Assistant Publisher E.R. Flickinger said, possibly less. Movement of cabinets, supplies and lighter equipment started last week. Heavy machines, chiefly presses, started the one-block trip to the new structure yesterday morning. A mobile loader made repeated trips down a corridor of the present building, 0213 Fourth St., to trundle machines and equipment out.
———
A bit of Lewiston history turned into red dust and tumbling bricks yesterday as demolition of the old Hume Hotel building, 218 Main St., began to make way for a new YWCA building.
The Young Women’s Christian Association completed its move during the weekend to temporary quarters in the Hahn Building, Fifth and D streets. The present YWCA, 300 Main St., also is to be razed to make room for a new $102,000 building with a 69-foot frontage and 74-foot depth.
A heavy weight, swinging in pendulum fashion from a mobile crane operated by an employee of Van R. Jones, subcontractor, battered at the old brick walls, reputed to be the first constructed at Lewiston.