From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 12, 1960
Two young Japanese boys arrived in Lewiston last night on the second leg of a trip to the worldwide Boy Scout jamboree which begins at Colorado Springs, Colo., July 22.
They are from a group of 109 Japanese Scouts which arrived at Vancouver, B.C., Saturday. The group is splitting up and will join American units through the West for the trip to Colorado and eight days of activities there.
The boys are Kenzi Takaya, 16, of Naruto, and Kayunori Kinirani, of Wakayama. Dressed in sharply creased gray Scout uniforms, the pair was driven to Lewiston from Pendleton yesterday afternoon by Elson Fischer, executive for the Lewis-Clark Council of Boy Scouts of America, and two Lewiston Scouts, William Siverly and James Nelson.
———
PEOLA — More than 100 are expected for the Peola pioneer picnic July 17 at Big Spring Camp, 6 miles southwest of Peola.
Heading the welcoming committee will be Claude McCarty, Pomeroy, and Gale Weatherly. Mr. and Mrs. Len Brooks are co-chairs of the program committee, and Otis Webster, Pomeroy, is chairman of the old-time picture exhibit.
Webster requested everyone who could to bring pioneer pictures in glass covered frames. They will be exhibited in a log cabin at the camp.