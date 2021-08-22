From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 22, 1961
Installation of data processing equipment, the first of its kind in the world, began yesterday at the Potlatch Forests Inc. pulp and paper mill.
The equipment is known as a process control unit and will monitor paper machine operation, then tell the machine operator in high-speed typing of any trouble spot.
The operator then can make the necessary machine changes.
———
A total of 140 entries from throughout the Pacific Northwest were made by yesterday’s deadline for the Palouse Empire Appaloosa Horse Show to be held Sept. 2-3 at Roundup Park in North Lewiston. The Lewiston Rotary Club is sponsor for the Lewiston Centennial event.
Ronald Grant, of Penticton, B.C., has entered eight horses and will travel the farthest, Dan Longpre, Rotary Club member and show chairman, said. The entries were reported by Mrs. Henry Mumaw, of Spokane, secretary of the Palouse Empire Appaloosa Horse Club. She said late entries may swell the list to 200.
Northwest championships will be inaugurated at the show. Points earned at three earlier shows this year will be added to the Lewiston results and prizes given in halter stallion, halter mare, halter gelding, championship performance and champion running categories. Mrs. Mumaw said several entries in contention for the championships are one to three points apart now.