From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 30, 1962
County crews and men from John’s Electric Shop began work yesterday on a traffic signal light system at the Lewiston Orachards intersection of 12th Street, Burrell Avenue and Thain Road.
E.E. Flomer, county road supervisor, said the initial work of ditching for underground conduits to electrically connect the six stop-lights was begun. County crews will do the ditching and backfill while the electric company installs the conduits.
———
Reminiscences of early-day activities and communities along the Potlatch River were given last night to the Luna House Historical Society by Wade T. Keene of Lewiston, former Kendrick resident.
Keene said the river, now dry most of the year and continually dry at the lower end, was a flourishing stream when first viewed by those in the Lewis and Clark expedition when they passed through the area in 1805. The party camped by the stream on its return from the Pacific in 1806, Keene said.
The first white family to make use of the stream, he said, was named Burns. They settled in the early 1860s about a mile below Kendrick and later operated a sawmill that provided lumber for most of the buildings at Juliaetta and Kendrick.
Flomer said all parts for the signal have arrived. The ditching will be completed in two or three days. Final installation of the traffic lights may take as long as a month. The concrete foundations to hole the traffic light poles will have to season from 15 to 20 days before the heavy signal-bearing poles can be placed, he said.