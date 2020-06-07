From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 7, 1960
A helicopter took over the herculean task of stringing power lines across the Snake River canyon yesterday, speeding up a project that will bring electricity here from Brownlee Dam.
Pilot Ned Gilliand of Hillcrest Aircraft Co. of Lewiston crossed the gaping canyon three times trailing mile-long nylon ropes beneath his craft. The rope was used to pull wire cables across the canyon. Gilliand made several other trips back and forth between the Oregon and Idaho sides to transport power linesmen and work supervisors.
When the river crossing is finished, possibly today, there will be three aluminum power lines spanning the 3,746-foot gap between Washington Water Power Co. poles on the Oregon bank. Above the three conductors will be two static lines, cables to catch and ground lightning which otherwise might hit and damage the conductors.
———
PULLMAN — More than 800 delegates, half of whom arrived aboard a special train in midafternoon, assembled on the Washington State University campus Monday to open the annual state 4-H conference.
The teenagers, from nearly every county in the state, spent the first day of the five-day conference registering and attending a general assembly Monday night at WSU’s Bryan Hall.
Tuesday’s program will be highlighted by introduction of delegates to the National 4-H Club Conference at Washington, D.C., plus introduction of the delegate to the White House conference. County delegation meetings were to occupy much of Tuesday afternoon.