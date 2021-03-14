From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 14, 1961
The Snake River at Lewiston and Clarkston moved back to a normal flow yesterday afternoon after dropping 1.7 feet Sunday night and early yesterday morning as the reservoir behind Oxbow dam was filled.
The reading yesterday afternoon at a gauge near the Barge Inn was 4.9 feet above zero. The lowest point, reached at 8 yesterday morning, was 1.5 feet above zero. The Sunday reading was 3.2 feet.
The drop in the Snake was the result of the closure of a diversion tunnel at the Oxbow dam site. This raised the level of the reservoir to the same level as a spillway on the Oregon side of the Snake.
The 17th Street Grade to Lewiston Orchards probably will be opened sometime today, E.E. Flomer, Nez Perce County road supervisor, said yesterday.
He said road crews must smooth the last of the surface rock laid before the road, closed March 6, can reopen. Workmen compacted base rock on the roadway yesterday.
The county has been widening to three lanes the Ž-mile stretch from the city limits south to Lewiston Orchards. The steepest pitch of the grade also has been eliminated by removing 4½ feet from the brow of the hill. Oiling will have to await warmer weather but will be done as soon as possible because of heavily traveled unpaved road is difficult to maintain, Flomer said. After oiling, the arterial will be painted for two uphill lanes and one downhill lane.