From the Lewiston Tribune of April 12, 1960
Idaho’s motor vehicle license plates, which for many years have been advertising the state’s “famous potatoes,” may in 1963 be proclaiming Idaho territorial centennial celebration instead.
That, at least, is the hope of members of the Territorial Centennial Commission Executive Committee, which held a daylong meeting yesterday at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
The committee instructed its executive secretary, Robert Cole of Boise, to investigate the possibility of asking the next state Legislature to put a centennial slogan on the license plates in 1963, when the centennial will be celebrated.
———
The city council agreed last night that Lewiston Centennial Celebrations Inc., should be granted another $4,000 this year to help finance Lewiston’s 100th anniversary observance next year.
But because no money was budgeted for that purpose, it may require a bit of doing to find a fund from which that amount may be taken.
The motion approved by the council was that the money be paid if there is “any fund from which it may be taken legally.”