From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 5, 1962
As the sale of furnishings of the Raymond Hotel began yesterday, a few doors away carpenters began framing in partitions for a new home for the cafe the hotel building had housed for many years.
The hotel and the Raymond Cafe, together with the Maple Lounge, closed last weekend. The building is to be torn down this summer by its new owner, the First Security Bank of Idaho, for a parking lot. The Rendezvous Cafe and Granada Theater, also housed in the building, had closed earlier.
At its new location at 517 Main St., the restaurant is to be known as Eng’s Cafe. The entire furnishings of the old Stockman’s Bar have been torn out to leave only an empty space extending from Main to D Street.
———
PULLMAN — Melvin H. (Pat) Pettichord, student counselor and teacher at Battle Ground High School, is the new president of the Washington State University Alumni Ass’n. He succeeds Philip E. Wainscott of Waterville.
The new first bice president is Walter J. Wyrick, Seattle dairy products broker. Serving as second vice president will be Walter M. Camp, cashier of the First State Bank of Lacrosse.
Pettichord, a 1943 graduate of WSU, served as first vice president of the association last year. A former basketball coach at Battle Ground, he was on sabbatical leave this last school year attending the NDEA Guidance and Counseling Institute at Portland.