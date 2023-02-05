From the
Lewiston Tribune
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:31 am
Feb. 5, 1963
With only one or two dissenting votes, the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday endorsed a resolution calling for passage of a bill by the Legislature that would re-establish Lewis-Clark Normal School as a four-year state-supported institution separate from the University of Idaho.
The resolution also urges that the institution, “in any event,” be retained as an elementary teacher-training school and “as an essential and integral part of the state educational system.”
The bill, introduced by Rep. E.V. Williams, D-Nezperce, Wednesday, with 14 sponsors, is within six votes of passage in the House, Elbert A. Stellmon said Williams had advised him. Chamber members were urged by Stellmon and others to contact legislators, particularly if they were acquainted with representatives from Payette, Valley or Bonneville counties.
———
Ice, water and rock slides had blocked all rail transportation out of Lewiston yesterday.
The tracks shared by the Northern Pacific and the Camas Prairie Railroad east of Lewiston is covered with water and ice between Lewiston and Spalding and no trains have passed over it since Sunday. Some five miles of track were under ice last night.
The NP yesterday was transporting its Spokane passengers from Lewiston by chartered bus and those destined for nearer points by automobile.
