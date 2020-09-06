From the Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 6, 1960
After capturing the “devil” in Hells Canyon, a group of adventurers landed yesterday at the Trade Winds Marina, concluding a four-day trip down the Snake River.
The devil’s capture was part of the adventure planned by the party which included two photographers. The river provided plenty of unplanned adventure.
The party of 11, including photographers A. N. Rognstad, of Clarkston, and L. M. Grove, of Portland, left Homestead, Ore., Friday noon for the 147-mile trip to Clarkston on a rubber pontoon raft owned by Blaine Stubblefield of Wiser and piloted by Ray Holt of Homestead.
———
The hour and the unpredictable visibility apparently kept most residents of this area from viewing yesterday morning’s lunar eclipse. The moon was in total eclipse from 2:38 to 4:05.
Frank Mosher, Clark-ston astronomer, said only one person waited for clearing weather to view the eclipse through his telescopes. About 10 were there earlier in the evening.
As it was, he said, the four operators at the telescopes and the guest managed to see the eclipse from time to time all the way through as the clouds broke.