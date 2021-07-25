From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 25, 1961
Vincent Uhlenkott, 49, a partner in John’s Auto Wrecking yard, was unanimously elected Clarkston’s mayor by the City Council last night. He succeeds Bill V. Courtney, whose written resignation was read to councilmen by Clerk Laurel Berreman.
Courtney announced July 10 that he was resigning because his new home is outside the city limits. He had been mayor since 1958.
A successor to Uhlenkott as a commissioner will be named at the Aug. 14 council meeting. Councilmen will vote on their own list of candidates for the office.
———
DIXIE — Dixie’s Post Office, actually a postal station for Elk City, is scheduled to close next Monday. It will mark the first time in 65 years that this mountain community has been without postal facilities in the general store here.
Residents of Dixie have signed a petition seeking to maintain the station here. The town is to be served after Monday by a star route operating out of Elk City — by car in the summer and by snowcat in winter.
Zip Wencel operates, during the summer, the general store in which the post office has been housed. In winter, it has been operated by Leslie Powelson, former owner, whose father was the first postmaster here in 1896. Dixie was reputed to have been established as a mining camp Aug. 24, 1862.