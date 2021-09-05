From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 5, 1961
LAPWAI — The new resuscitator, which will serve the Lapwai, Culdesac and Spalding area, will be put into service Thursday following a public demonstration of the device at the Lapwai Valley Grange Hall here Wednesday night.
At the meeting, Wilson Rogers of Moscow representing the supplying firm will also instruct authorities and other selected individuals in its use.
Philip Osborn, Lapwai, president of the resuscitator organization which is handling planning for use of the device, said it is fairly simple in its operation and completely portable and light, weighing only 20 pounds.
———
A three-month summer vacation comes to an end today for over 7,000 Lewiston-Clarkston scholars as the 1961-62 school term begins. Enrollment records are expected to be broken at all Twin Cities schools.
A full day of classes will be held for both the Lewiston and Clarkston students. Lewiston first-graders will remain at school only long enough to register, but will return tomorrow for their first full day of school. All buses in both school systems are scheduled to be in operation today with only a few minor changes to take place.
One hundred ninety-six teachers will be on hand to greet an expected 4,875 students as the Lewiston schools when classes begin at 9 this morning. Classes start at 8:30 at the Lewiston Senior High School and Jenifer Junior High School. About 2,650 students are expected at Lewiston’s five elementary schools — Whitman, Warner, Webster, College Elementary and Lewiston Orchards. School officials at the two junior high schools, Jenifer and Sacajawea, are expecting about 1,350 to enroll today.