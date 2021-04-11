From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 11, 1961
Lewiston merchants were urged yesterday by Marcus J. Ware, president of Lewiston Centennial Celebration Inc., to give the city’s centennial observance “the push it needs now.”
“You merchants are the one who will reap the benefits from it, not the doctors and lawyers on the committee who have given so much of their time,” he told those attending a Lewiston Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
Ware charged the merchants so far have not gotten behind distribution of wooden centennial money, the sale of “peddlers’” permits, nor have they helped develop a centennial atmosphere in town by growing beards or sideburns.
———
BOISE — University of Idaho students pushed a hospital bed to the steps of the Idaho Statehouse Monday, then claimed a world’s record.
They said the 360 miles they traveled from the seat of the university, at Moscow, beat all previously reported bed-pushing efforts. They said the former record was 317 miles, established by a group of Canadian bed-pushers.
The 18 students arrived here from an overnight stop at Caldwell, 27 miles away, where they repulsed an effort by students of the College of Idaho to make off with the orange and white bed, mounted on bicycle wheels.
The students loosed a cheer as they reached their objective, the State Capitol. But their efforts to push the bed on into the office of Gov. Robert E. Smylie failed when they were unable to get it through the statehouse door.