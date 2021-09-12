From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 12, 1961
The new Clearwater Power Co. auxiliary generator “worked like a charm” yesterday, reported CPC engineer Robert Dole of Lewiston, who was at the test scene near Lenore.
The 7,200-volt generator, located on a hill northwest of Lenore, is scheduled to be placed in duty tomorrow at 8 a.m. A dress rehearsal of connecting and disconnecting it to power lines will be conducted today.
The generator will be used as auxiliary power when lines are disconnected for substation work. A diesel engine provides power.
———
An unfamiliar quiet settled over Roundup Park at North Lewiston yesterday.
At dark only a few Brahma bulls which appeared in rugged action at the three-day Lewiston Roundup remained in stock pens, and they are scheduled for transport today by Christensen Bros. to Pendleton. The roundup there begins tomorrow.
Lewiston Rotarians and park caretaker Lewis Grove will begin cleaning barns today. The Rotary Club sponsored the Appaloosa horse show two weeks ago and has volunteered its assistance.