From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 3, 1961
LAPWAI — A dictionary giving the Nez Perce translation of 30,000 English words has been finished by Corbett Lawyer, a member of the Nez Perce Indian Tribe. His daughter, Miss Mylie Lawyer, said Monday her father is now engaged in a grammatical syntax study of the Nez Perce tongue. He hopes to work out a system of sentence construction and list the parts of speech.
Miss Lawyer said her father has translated into Nez Perce every word of common usage in Webster’s collegiate dictionary, filling 13 shorthand notebooks.
“This will be the first complete dictionary of the language,” Miss Lawyer said. Her father, who was 83 Dec. 13, is one of the few members of the tribe who can speak the Nez Perce tongue.
Preparation of the dictionary has been Lawyer’s hobby during the winter months for many years.
———
The Lewiston Boys Club topped 13 other Northwest clubs and finished 29th in the nation in a chin-up contest sponsored by the national Boys Club organization, Executive Director Lewis Smith of the Lewiston club reported yesterday. The contest was held in November.
Two Lewiston club members topped their divisions in the Northwest. Jim Smith won the 11-13 division with 26 chin-ups in succession and Jim Ammons took first in the 14-16 division with 27.
The best five scores among the 64 participants in the contest here were submitted for the Northwest and national competitions.