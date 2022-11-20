MY-Ida-Ho Promise to Maryville, a champion cocker spaniel bred and handled by Mrs. Dorothy M. Christinansen of Lewiston was judged best of show over 711 other dogs at the Whidbey Island Kennel Club show at Marysville, Wash., Sunday.
Mrs. Christiansen, owner of My-Ida-Ho Kennels, said the dog now has a record of victories never before reached by a parti-colored cocker spaniel. He is the top cocker of all varieties in the nation this year and also the top winner for all breeds in the Pacific Northwest, she said.
The animal’s record for the last two years includes four best-of-show victories, 70 best-of-variety trophies, two best of breed, 29 first places, 23 seconds, seven thirds and four fourths. The animal is owned by Morris W. Champers, Marysville. Mrs. Christiansen has handled him in all his shows.
———
A resolution favoring location of a federal weed research laboratory at the University of Idaho was approved by the Nez Perce County Weed Control Board yesterday at the Clearwater Power Co. auditorium. Chairman Earnest Brammer, Kendrick, presided.
Copies of the resolution will be sent the Idaho congressional delegation. The United State Department of Agriculture is planning a weed research unit in one of the western states but has not announced a site.
The board reviewed weed control efforts in the county during the last growing season, noting that a greater cooperation by farmers resulted in fewer noxious weeds during the spring and summer. Brammer said another factor was cooler weather, which reduced the growth of weeds.