From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 26, 1960
The Advance Idaho Committee of Lewiston is looking for 30,000 state residents willing to donate $1 each for sponsorship of a float in the Tournament of Roses parade held annually at Pasadena, Calif., on New Year’s Day.
The plan calls for a Miss Idaho, a Miss Rodeo Idaho and a Miss Indian Idaho to ride on the float, said Vernon Arbogast, treasurer of the committee and chairman of its float planning committee.
He said Louise Shadduck, Boise, chairman of the State Department of Commerce and Development, approves the plan and has received a favorable response from the Tournament of Roses committee. Floats have to be constructed at Pasadena, using fresh flowers. That would cost the $30,000.
Parking meters, which when first installed prompted an uneasy Lewiston resident to ask, 20 years ago, “Where will Main Street go when the meters come in?” have proven their weight in gold to the city’s coffers.
Revenue from the 628 meters now gulping coins on the city’s streets last week totaled $957.05, compared with $244.09 taken from the city’s first 172 meters after the first week of use. They were installed April 22, 1940.
Revenue from the meters has described a gradually rising curve in the years since they were first installed. Main Street has stayed intact. Originally installed to work against snarled traffic congestion in downtown Lewiston, the meters have gradually become a steady, dependable source of income to help pay for the city’s traffic control program.