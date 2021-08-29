From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 29, 1961
FAIRFIELD, Idaho — A potential Republican candidate for governor said Monday night that if Idaho escapes a deficit in its general fund during the current biennium it will have to do two things: Practice economy in government and stimulate industry.
Rep. Carl Burt of Boise said in remarks prepared for a meeting of Camas County teachers that he would achieve economy by making better use of the state-owned buildings at Lewis-Clark Normal School at Lewiston.
He said industry could be stimulated by the granting of a construction permit for the Mountain Sheep Dam on the Snake River along the Idaho-Oregon border.
Burt said fewer than than 300 students are using the facilities at Lewis-Clark Normal School, which is operated as a two-year branch of the University of Idaho. He said the facilities were intended for more than 1,800 students and include “33 acres of beautiful buildings, sidewalks, curbs, a sprinkling system for the lawn, swimming pool, gymnasium, classrooms, dormitories.”
PEOLA — Farmers in this area are using the time between harvest and fall seeding for vacation trips or farm and home improvements and repairs.
Some farmers are grazing cattle on the stubble remaining after harvest, while others are discing stubble into the ground as a soil-building material.
Pine squirrels near Peola are also busy breaking up pine cones and eating seeds. As fall approaches, they carry the cones to their nests for food during the winter months.