From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 20, 1960
Two compact control amplifiers that separate area and state radio traffic were installed at the Lewiston Police Department yesterday.
The new equipment was purchased with about $250 of the city’s money and matching funds from the state. Police are now able, for the first time, to make radio contact with city and county mobile units while the state police net is in operation.
With the old equipment, all state and area transmissions came through the same speaker and there was no volume control on the receiver. Now, for example, while a call is being made to a city squad car, the volume on the state amplifier is automatically muted.
———
Two anniversaries important in the history of Idaho will pass almost unnoted today.
It is the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Oregon Steam Navigation Co. and the 99th of the chartering of Nez Perce County.
The two were closely related, since one was a direct result of the discovery of gold in what is now north central Idaho and the other capitalized on that event.