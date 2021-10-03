From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 3, 1961
Lewiston building permit valuations totaled $80,048 last month, almost twice that of the $42,885 total listed by City Building Inspector Matt Kovanen for September 1960.
The total included construction cost estimates of $34,500 for four new residences, $28,750 for five other new buildings and $1,789 for alteration jobs.
The September total brought the accumulative total for the first nine months of 1961 to $2,019,092, nearly $210,000 more than the $1,809,995 total for the first nine months of 1960.
———
Remodeling of the concrete driveway at the city’s water treatment plant on the Clearwater River to guard against possible flooding from Lindsay Creek was approved by the Lewiston City Council last night.
Cochrane & Dickamore, Lewiston contracting firm, will do the job. It submitted the lowest of three quotations, $1,310. Of this, $790 is for remodeling the driveway and $520 for closing the lower half of six windows and two door windows of the raw water and finished water rooms in the pump building.
Work probably will begin next week, said City Engineer Elmer Soniville.