From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 28, 1961
Joseph W. Gorman has joined Potlatch Forests Inc. as assistant general superintendent of paper mill production, it was announced yesterday by Donald T. Keller, general production manager.
Born in Maine, Gorman was raised and attended schools in Oregon and Washington. He began his paperboard career with the St. Helens Pulp & Paper Co., St. Helens, Ore., following World War II. In 1953, he went to Brown Paper Mill Co. at Monroe, La.
When Brown was purchased by Olin-Mathison Chemical Corp. in 1955, Gorman was appointed assistant manufacturing superintendent of pulp and paper. In 1958, he was plant manager of the Olin-Mathison mill in Brazil and returned to the West Coast two years later to join Crown-Zellerbach Ltd. in British Columbia as paper superintendent of the Ocean Falls mill.
———
Youngsters of the area were admonished yesterday to do their Christmas mailing early if they want Santa to get his request lists in order before Christmas Eve.
In order to facilitate mail which deluges the jolly old man at the North Pole this time of year, Lewiston Jay-C-Ettes placed mailboxes yesterday for special Santa mail.
Boxes were placed at C.C. Anderson’s, Miller’s Department Store, Albertson’s Food Center, the Marketime Drug in Lewiston Orchards and at the North Idaho Children’s Home.