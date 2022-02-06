From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 6, 1962
The blessing of the convent, and the erection and blessing of the 14 stations of the cross in the sisters’ chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes took place yesterday. The Most Rev. James J. Byrne, bishop of Boise, officiated.
On Nov. 5, 1957, Bishop Byrne dedicated the parochial school and church of Our Lady of Lourdes parish at 2020 12th Ave. The original church was built in 1915 on East Main Street and had been served by priests from St. Stanislaus or visiting priests. In 1947, the church was given a full-time priest for the first time, the Rev. Fr. Nicholas E. Walsh.
Our Lady of Lourdes Convent is occupied by seven Benedictine Sisters, with Mother Superior Mary Hildegarde in charge. Their mother house is at St. Gertrude’s Academy, Cottonwood.
Plans for a physical education plant at Lewiston High School will include a three-court gymnasium floor and a boys’ shower room, the Lewiston School Board decided last night.
At a special board session at the high school with Architect Hugh Richardson, Wynne Blake, board member, apologized to Richardson for remarks he had made criticizing the architect at a board meeting Jan. 22. Richardson did not attend that meeting, at which the board rejected his floor plan for two basketball courts.
The three-court plan approved last night, plus the one dressing room, will be used as a basis for another set of preliminary drawings. The drawings would also include a proposed alternate for a girls’ dressing and shower room.