From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 13, 1960
MOSCOW — Coach Skip Stahley sent his Vandal football squad back to two-a-day drills Monday after a Sunday layoff.
Stahley indicated Monday would be the final day of double drills as the Vandals begin to taper off for their opener against University of Oregon at Eugene Saturday afternoon.
The Vandals went through a full-game scrimmage Saturday afternoon, then took a holiday Sunday. The Idaho team leaves Moscow for Eugene by train Thursday.
———
The Nez Perce County Humane Society’s secretary yesterday said the group is generally pleased with the way stock was handled at the 1960 Lewiston Roundup.
However, Ida Courtney of Lewiston said the Roundup board should make a greater effort toward having facilities available for treatment of injured stock. She said the society would be glad to meet with the board to discuss a workable plan.
Referring to a calf which suffered a broken hind leg in calf roping Sunday, she said “immediate” attention was not given to the injured animal.
She said a veterinarian was not summoned soon enough to care for the calf.