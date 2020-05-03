From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 3, 1960
LAPWAI — Some 50 sixth, seventh and eighth graders at Lapwai Elementary School attended a special flag-raising ceremony at the school Monday in a Loyalty Day program sponsored by the Lapwai Veterans of Foreign Wars All American Post 6923.
National VFW Aide de Camp Earl Allen of Lapwai presented a U.S. flag to Ernest Riggers, school principal, as a gift from the post. Steve Meacham and Walter McCurdy, Lapwai Boy Scouts, ran the new flag up.
Also participating in the ceremony were post members Wallace Wheeler and Frank W. Penney, guards; color bearers Earl M. Gould and Enos Anderson; and George P. Sanchey, sergeant.
———
The city of Lewiston apparently has failed to gain in population in the last 10 years and may actually have declined slightly, preliminary findings of the 1960 U.S. census showed yesterday.
This is the first time since the city’s earliest days that the decennial U.S. census failed to record a substantial gain in the city’s population.
With reports compiled from all 15 enumerators who canvassed the city, and with only a few more checks to be made, the city’s population stood at an estimated 12,856.