From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 25, 1960
Lewis-Clark Normal School will choose three cheerleaders from among eight candidates in an election tomorrow.
Offices of the freshman and sophomore classes also will be filled, but the contest for cheerleaders has attracted the most interest. The pennants and posters of the contenders adorn the campus.
Campaigning for cheerleader are Virginia Howard, Ginger Brodin, Pat Hiemstra, Sandra Jackson, Sandra Banks, Billie Mallory, Phyllis Schwoob and Joyce Engle.
Judges and law enforcement officers of north central Idaho today will be shown a graphic illustration of what alcohol does to a driver’s reflexes.
The exhibition will be part of an all-day traffic court conference which will begin at 9 a.m. in the district courtroom of the Nez Perce County courthouse.
Robert McCall of Boise, state traffic safety director, will demonstrate a device called a “drive-lab” which measures a driver’s perception and reflexes.
A volunteer — probably a law enforcement officer — will be tested by the device, then he will drink some liquor, the equivalent of three or four stiff drinks, and will take the test again.