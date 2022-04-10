From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 10, 1962
Lewiston has always been a theater-minded community, from the days of vaudeville to the present, members of the Banana Belt Community Theater were told last night at the Young Women’s Christian Association Lounge.
Daniel A. Quinlan, Lewiston attorney, told amateur actors the Lewiston-Clarkston community needs “little theater.” “If the valley is going to have community theater it is up to each and every one of you,” he said, and asked support of cultural activities. “You are the community — not someone else.”
Quinlan recalled days of the old Temple Theater, now the Bonanza Store, where valley residents gathered to hear the famous and not so famous. Among the noted was Al Jolson, one of the most famous to appear at Lewiston in the pre-World War II era.
———
The University of Idaho football team will hold two spring practice games this year, coach Dee Andros told the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday. One is tentatively scheduled for May 12 and the other a week later.
Andros said the squad would be divided into two groups of equal ability for the first game. Then, with a minimum amount of change in rosters, the teams would have a “grudge battle” a week later.
That intrasquad affair will replace the alumni game which has been held each spring for the last three years. Andros said the professional football players who have provided the nucleus for the Vandal alumni squad in the past weren’t anxious to continue the contest because an injury might cost the player concerned a year’s salary.