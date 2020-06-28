From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 28, 1960
A carnival came to Lewiston yesterday — a carnival run by kids, appealing to kids and for the benefit of kids.
Saturday, the North Idaho Children’s Home will be richer by $15.20. Members of the Shamrock Club, propitiators of the one-day carnival, will present all of the proceeds to the home at that time.
The Shamrock Club membership is composed of seven boys and one girl (an honorary member) who felt they should do something for other kids not as fortunate as themselves. So they staged a carnival from 1 to 5 p.m. yesterday at the home of the club president, John Braddock, 12, son of Dr. and Mrs. John E. Braddock.
———
A longtime Lewiston real estate man is back in town this week after an absence of 20 years.
He is Alva T. McCarty, now nearing 89, who is still retiring by degrees after a lifetime in real estate.
He came here from his home at Escondido, Calif., near San Diego, to dispose of a building he owns at Lewiston — a warehouse at Seventh and C streets — and said yesterday he probably will remain about a month.